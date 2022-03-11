This Is The Best Place To Retire In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 11, 2022

Retirement is a big milestone in someone's life, marking the end of working life or raising a family. For something that important, finding the right place to retire is crucial.

Much like looking for a new school or moving to a new area, many factors go into finding the perfect retirement location, including housing prices, weather and climate, cost of living, health care costs, tax rates, crime, and much more. To make the process easier, especially those looking to settle down for good in Florida, Stacker may have the answer.

The website found the best places to retire in the Sunshine State using housing prices as their main indicator. According to Stacker, the No. 1 retirement place is...

Pelican Bay!

Located in Collier County, the median home value is $983,600 while the median rent is $1,479. Over 94% of residents own their homes.

Here are the Top 10 places to retire in Florida plus their median household income (MHI), according to Stacker:

  1. Pelican Bay (MHI: $141,856)
  2. South Palm Beach (MHI: $60,500)
  3. Highland Beach (MHI: $115,219)
  4. Indian River Shores (MHI: $118,669)
  5. Gulf Stream (MHI: $216,250)
  6. Hillsboro Beach (MHI: $73,558)
  7. Siesta Key (MHI: $102,143)
  8. Jensen Beach (MHI: $54,778)
  9. Cypress Lake (MHI: $50,945)
  10. Cape Canaveral (MHI: $54,653)

Click here to check out Stacker's full report.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.