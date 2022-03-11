This Is The Best Place To Retire In Indiana

Picking a place to move to is important — but it's equally important to weigh the same factors when it comes to picking a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to retire in every state. They used data from Niche, including the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities and more.

"Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location," Stacker said.

Stacker listed the top 25 counties in the state of Indiana to retire in. Here's a look at the top three:

Wabash County

Population: 31,389

Median home value: $100,500 (74% own)

Median rent: $706 (26% rent)

Median household income: $54,259

Top places to live: North Manchester (A-), Wabash (B), Chester Township (B+)

Warrick County

Population: 62,280

Median home value: $168,200 (79% own)

Median rent: $865 (21% rent)

Median household income: $73,482

Top places to live: Newburgh (A-), Boonville (B+), Chandler (B-)

Brown County

Population: 15,064

Median home value: $191,700 (84% own)

Median rent: $841 (16% rent)

Median household income: $61,030

Top places to live: Washington Township (B), Nashville (B), Van Buren Township (B)

You can read Stacker's full report here.