These Are The 10 Best High Schools In Indiana

By Dani Medina

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are nearly 24,000 public high schools in the United States — but which one is the best?

Stacker compiled a list of the 10 best high schools in Indiana using rankings from Niche. To rank the best schools, Niche used reviews from students and parents and data from the U.S. Department of Education. They also used test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users. Niche has separate rankings for public and private high schools, but Stacker grabbed data from both lists to find the best 10 in the state of Indiana. Six of the 10 on the list are private schools.

Here's a look at the best high schools in Indiana:

  1. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities in Muncie (Enrollment: 239)
  2. Signature School in Evansville (Enrollment: 397)
  3. Culver Academies* in Culver (Enrollment: 832)
  4. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School in West Lafayette (Enrollment: 1,121)
  5. Park Tudor School* in Indianapolis (Enrollment: 950)
  6. Canterbury School* in Fort Wayne (Enrollment: 1,030)
  7. La Lumiere School* in Laporte (Enrollment: 186)
  8. International School of Indiana* in Indianapolis (Enrollment: 500)
  9. Carmel High School in Carmel (Enrollment: 5,400)
  10. University High School of Indiana* in Carmel (Enrollment: 304)

*denotes private school

To read the full report, click here.

