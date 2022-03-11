This Is The Best Place To Retire In Kentucky

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties in the state for retirement. The website says, "Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs."

According to the website, the best county in Kentucky for retirement is Lyon County. This county has a population of 8,271 and a median household income of $52,528. Median rent is only $603 per month!

Here are the top five best counties for retirement in the state, according to Stacker:

Lyon County

Population: 8,271

Median home value: $141,500 (79% own)

Median rent: $603 (21% rent)

Median household income: $52,528

Top places to live: Eddyville (B-)

Marshall County

Population: 31,192

Median home value: $131,100 (81% own)

Median rent: $690 (19% rent)

Median household income: $55,113

Top places to live: Benton (B), Calvert City (B), Hardin (C)

Boyle County

Population: 29,972

Median home value: $146,400 (67% own)

Median rent: $727 (33% rent)

Median household income: $46,382

Top places to live: Danville (A-), Junction City (B-), Perryville (A-)

Boyd County

Population: 47,682

Median home value: $111,200 (69% own)

Median rent: $699 (31% rent)

Median household income: $48,308

Top places to live: Ashland (B), Catlettsburg (B-), Westwood (C+)

Greenup County

Population: 35,555

Median home value: $116,700 (78% own)

Median rent: $704 (22% rent)

Median household income: $51,655

Top places to live: Russell (A-), Flatwoods (B+), Raceland (B)

Click here to check out the full list.