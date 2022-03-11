This Is The Best Place To Retire In Nevada

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties in the state for retirement. The website says, "Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs."

According to the website, the best county in Nevada for retirement is Douglas County. This county has a population of 48,132 and a median household income of $66,810. Median rent is around $1,102 per month.

Here are the top three best counties for retirement in the state, according to Stacker:

Douglas County

Population: 48,132

Median home value: $378,800 (71% own)

Median rent: $1,102 (29% rent)

Median household income: $66,810

Top places to live: Kingsbury (A), Gardnerville (B+), Indian Hills (B+)

Lyon County

Population: 54,380

Median home value: $214,900 (71% own)

Median rent: $1,033 (29% rent)

Median household income: $56,875

Top places to live: Yerington (B), Fernley (B-), Dayton (B-)

Nye County

Population: 44,380

Median home value: $163,300 (71% own)

Median rent: $850 (29% rent)

Median household income: $47,300

Top places to live: Pahrump (C), Beatty (B-), Tonopah (C+)

Click here to check out the full list.