This Is The Best Place To Retire In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

March 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties in the state for retirement. The website says, "Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs."

According to the website, the best county in Nevada for retirement is Douglas County. This county has a population of 48,132 and a median household income of $66,810. Median rent is around $1,102 per month.

Here are the top three best counties for retirement in the state, according to Stacker:

Douglas County

  • Population: 48,132
  • Median home value: $378,800 (71% own)
  • Median rent: $1,102 (29% rent)
  • Median household income: $66,810
  • Top places to live: Kingsbury (A), Gardnerville (B+), Indian Hills (B+)

Lyon County

  • Population: 54,380
  • Median home value: $214,900 (71% own)
  • Median rent: $1,033 (29% rent)
  • Median household income: $56,875
  • Top places to live: Yerington (B), Fernley (B-), Dayton (B-)

Nye County

  • Population: 44,380
  • Median home value: $163,300 (71% own)
  • Median rent: $850 (29% rent)
  • Median household income: $47,300
  • Top places to live: Pahrump (C), Beatty (B-), Tonopah (C+)

Click here to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.