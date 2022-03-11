This Is The Best Place To Retire In Oklahoma

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties in the state for retirement. The website says, "Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs."

According to the website, the best county in Oklahoma for retirement is Delaware County. This county has a population of 42,433 and a median household income of $41,696. Median rent is around $688 per month.

Here are the top three best counties for retirement in the state, according to Stacker:

Delaware County

Population: 42,433

Median home value: $117,900 (76% own)

Median rent: $688 (24% rent)

Median household income: $41,696

Top places to live: Grove (B), Cleora (B+), Twin Oaks (B)

Marshall County

Population: 16,505

Median home value: $89,700 (73% own)

Median rent: $688 (27% rent)

Median household income: $45,746

Top places to live: Oakland (B), Madill (B), Kingston (B+)

Washington County

Population: 51,886

Median home value: $120,600 (71% own)

Median rent: $740 (29% rent)

Median household income: $54,997

Top places to live: Bartlesville (A), Dewey (B-), Ramona (B-)

Click here to check out the full list.