This Restaurant Has The Best Soul Food In Louisiana

Is there anything better than full plate of delicious soul food?

The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but plenty of locales around the U.S. specialize in the comforting meals. LoveFood searched the country to find the best soul food in each state, and one restaurant in New Orleans took the top spot for Louisiana.

According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around since the 1960s when it was was used to describe African-American culture:

"Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best soul food in the state?

Willie Mae's Scotch House

According to the restaurant's website, this family-run restaurant has been a part of the New Orleans community for over 60 years. Willie Mae's Scotch House is located at 2401 St. Ann Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Louisiana's best soul food:

"Soul food fans may already be familiar with Willie Mae's Scotch House, a family-run operation in New Orleans' historic Treme neighborhood which dates back to the 1950s. In 2005, Ms Willie Mae Seaton was presented with the James Beard Award for 'America's Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.' It can get incredibly busy, but if you do find a seat, the fried chicken plate featuring dark and white meat has been called the best in America."

Check out the list here to see the best soul food in each state.