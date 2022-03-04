This Restaurant Has The Best Pasta In Louisiana

When you think of amazing pasta, you probably imagine Italian villages and bistro tables along cobblestone streets with the best food can ask for. While Italy may be the Land of Pasta, you don't have to fly to cross the ocean to find an amazing dish – sometimes the best meals can be found closer to home.

According to Eat This, Not That!, "From the classics like homemade ravioli to unique squid ink pasta, the pasta-bilities are endless when it comes to America's favorite carb." To determine the list, the site found the restaurant with the highest number of ratings and used reviews and star ratings to find the most popular pasta dish.

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best pasta in the state?

Arabella Casa Di Pasta

According to the list, New Orleans' Arabella Casa Di Pasta serves the best pasta in Louisiana, with its black pepper fettuccine named the best of the best. One reviewer even said the dish, tossed with parmesan cheese sauce, was "probably the best pasta I've eaten."

Arabella Casa Di Pasta is located at 2258 St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best pasta in Louisiana:

"Known for their fresh ingredients and build-your-own pasta bowls, Arabella Casa Di Pasta has become a hit for New Orleans locals and visitors. While it's tough to nail down a favorite due to the customized nature of the menu, customers rave about the black pepper fettuccine base."

Check out the full list here.