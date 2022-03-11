WATCH: Pat McAfee Shares Powerful Promo Ahead Of WrestleMania 'Dream' Debut

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon offered McAfee the opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania match while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show last week, which the host quickly accepted, once again calling it "a dream."

Theory, a rising star who has been McMahon's on-screen protégé in recent months, revealed himself as McAfee's opponent during last Friday's (March 4) episode of SmackDown, which resulted in Theory slapping the popular commentator after making the challenge.

McAfee has shared numerous posts of himself training in Indianapolis since being announced as a WrestleMania competitor last week.

WWE announced McAfee would join veteran play-by-play man Michael Cole on the Friday Night SmackDown announce team in April 2021, after having previously worked numerous angles with current All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole and his faction, Undisputed Era, during his time in NXT.

The 34-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro punter during his eight-year NFL career, as well as being credited as Pro Football Focus' punter of the decade for the 2010s.

McAfee announced his sudden retirement from pro football in 2016 in order to launch his media career, initially leading Barstool Sports' 'Heartland' branch, which marked the initial debut of the Pat McAfee Show.

The Plum, Pennsylvania native left Barstool Sports to launch his own business, Pat McAfee Inc., from his original office in Indianapolis in 2018, which continued to operate his charities and produced the Pat McAfee Show 2.0, as well as other podcasts.

In December, McAfee signed a massive new deal with the Pat McAfee Show 2.0's primary sponsor, FanDuel, and immediately donated a large portion to charities.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a weekly guest on the former NFL punter's Pat McAfee Show, reported the two sides agreed to a four-year deal with an opt-out after three years to ensure the sports betting company remains the exclusive sports book of the show.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, another frequent Pat McAfee Show guest, reported the deal was worth "roughly $30 million annually," or $120 in total.

Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano reports McAfee immediately donated $6 million of it "to youth programs, children's hospitals, domestic violence."

McAfee confirmed the deal in a video shared on his YouTube account detailing his donations, which all had personal ties to his upbringing, as well as his collegiate and NFL careers; $250,000 bonuses for his Pat McAfee Show employees and $1 million to his parents, Tim and Sally McAfee.