Where To Get Oklahoma's Best Sandwich

By Ginny Reese

March 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

So which place in the entire state has the best sandwich?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sandwiches. To compile the list, the website used a study from Yelp that listed the best sandwiches in the United States.

According to the list, the best sandwich in Oklahoma is The Golden Grilled Artisan Cheese at The Mule in Oklahoma City. What sets this sandwich above the rest? The website explains:

"The original Yelp pick, Rolling Fork Takery, has closed. But The Mule in Oaklahoma City gets heaps of praise for its inventive sandwiches. One stellar choice is the Macaroni Pony with barbecued pulled pork and 3-cheese mac and cheese on jalapeno cornbread. Though don't stop there! According to one reviewer, "I feel like you could go there 10-15 times pick a new sandwich each time and enjoy each one of them.""

Click here to see the best sandwich in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.