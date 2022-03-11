Where To Get Oklahoma's Best Sandwich

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers.

So which place in the entire state has the best sandwich?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best sandwiches. To compile the list, the website used a study from Yelp that listed the best sandwiches in the United States.

According to the list, the best sandwich in Oklahoma is The Golden Grilled Artisan Cheese at The Mule in Oklahoma City. What sets this sandwich above the rest? The website explains:

"The original Yelp pick, Rolling Fork Takery, has closed. But The Mule in Oaklahoma City gets heaps of praise for its inventive sandwiches. One stellar choice is the Macaroni Pony with barbecued pulled pork and 3-cheese mac and cheese on jalapeno cornbread. Though don't stop there! According to one reviewer, "I feel like you could go there 10-15 times pick a new sandwich each time and enjoy each one of them.""

