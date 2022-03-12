7 People, Including Child, Killed After Russians Shoot At Evacuating Convoy

Seven people, including a child, were killed while attempting to flee Ukraine after Russian troops opened fire on an evacuation convoy on Saturday (March 12).

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine confirmed the incident in the village of Peremoha on its verified Twitter account.

"During an attempt to evacuate from the village of Peremoha (Baryshivskyi district, Kyiv oblast) to the village of Gostroluchcha along an agreed "green" corridor, the occupiers shot a column of civilians, consisting exclusively of women and children," the department confirmed.

SSSCIP said it was unable to make contact with the survivors on the evacuation convoy in order to provide aid after the incident.