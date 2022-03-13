Dozens Killed, More Than A Hundred Injured In Latest Russian Airstrike

By Bill Galluccio

March 13, 2022

Russian Air Strikes Hit Military Training Site West Of Lviv
Photo: Getty Images

A Russian airstrike on a military base in Ukraine killed at least 35 people and left 134 people injured. The International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, which is just 12 miles from the Polish border, was hit by about 30 missiles early Sunday (March 13) morning. The base is used to host training exercises with western military forces and was the latest target in western Ukraine to be hit by Russian airstrikes.

On Friday, Russian airstrikes targeted two airports in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Authorities are concerned as Russia expands its military offensive close to the borders of NATO countries. Multiple countries have warned Russia that an attack on a NATO country would result in World War III.

“The airstrike was carried out from the Black and Azov seas,” Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post. “Now that the shelling is approaching the borders of NATO countries, this is the crucial moment."

The attacks are equally concerning because millions of Ukrainians have fled to the western part of the country to escape the fighting as Russian forces slowly advance towards the capital of Kyiv.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.