Dozens Killed, More Than A Hundred Injured In Latest Russian Airstrike

A Russian airstrike on a military base in Ukraine killed at least 35 people and left 134 people injured. The International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, which is just 12 miles from the Polish border, was hit by about 30 missiles early Sunday (March 13) morning. The base is used to host training exercises with western military forces and was the latest target in western Ukraine to be hit by Russian airstrikes.

On Friday, Russian airstrikes targeted two airports in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Authorities are concerned as Russia expands its military offensive close to the borders of NATO countries. Multiple countries have warned Russia that an attack on a NATO country would result in World War III.

“The airstrike was carried out from the Black and Azov seas,” Lviv regional administration head Maksym Kozytskiy said in a Telegram post. “Now that the shelling is approaching the borders of NATO countries, this is the crucial moment."

The attacks are equally concerning because millions of Ukrainians have fled to the western part of the country to escape the fighting as Russian forces slowly advance towards the capital of Kyiv.