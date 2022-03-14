Browns Make Surprising Move Involving Star Player: Report

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Landry was reportedly granted permission to seek a trade prior to the team's decision to release him just as the NFL's free agency legal tampering period began on Monday (March 14), according to Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the Bills and Chiefs were "two teams to watch" in relation to Landry's free agency.

The former LSU standout was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 63 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and led the NFL in receptions (112) during the 2017 season.

Landry was traded to the Browns the following offseason after refusing to sign the franchise tag the Dolphins placed on him to avoid free agency.