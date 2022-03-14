Browns Make Surprising Move Involving Star Player: Report
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2022
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Landry was reportedly granted permission to seek a trade prior to the team's decision to release him just as the NFL's free agency legal tampering period began on Monday (March 14), according to Rapoport.
Rapoport added that the Bills and Chiefs were "two teams to watch" in relation to Landry's free agency.
The former LSU standout was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 63 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and led the NFL in receptions (112) during the 2017 season.
Landry was traded to the Browns the following offseason after refusing to sign the franchise tag the Dolphins placed on him to avoid free agency.
The #Bills and #Chiefs are two teams to watch... https://t.co/L9p341otHJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022
The Louisiana native was selected to the Pro Bowl five consecutive years (2015-19).
Last week, the Browns acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick, while both teams swapped sixth-round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.
Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is due $20 million in fuly guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the official new NFL year.
Dallas signed Cooper to a five-year, $100 million extension in March 2020, but designed the contract in a way in which it would only be penalized a small amount should it exit the deal after two seasons.