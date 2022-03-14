Detroit School Officer Dies Trying To Stop Fight, Investigation Underway

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 14, 2022

A homicide investigation is underway after a Detroit Public Schools public safety officer died on Thursday (March 10) after trying to break up a fight.

According to WDIV, officer Freddie Wilson was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon in critical condition following a fight near Henry Ford High School.

Surveillance video shows a group of young individuals wearing backpacks and gathering in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue in Detroit, but the district says no students were involved in the fight.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti released a statement about the incident:

"The DPSCD Board and Superintendent are saddened by the sudden death of officer Freddie Wilson. Officer Wilson devoted more than 20 years with the DPSCD. Our thoughts and prayers go to the Wilson family. Officer Wilson passed away late Thursday evening, March 10, 2022. We are actively investigating the incident and request that everyone wait to pass judgement regarding the incident and his cause of death until an investigation is complete. It already appears as if misinformation is being reported."

The National Officer Down Memorial Page honored officer Wilson and detailed the incident involved in his passing.

"Police Officer Freddie Wilson died after collapsing at the scene of a large fight near Henry Ford High School at about 3:30 pm. Multiple officers had responded to the fight near the intersection of Vaughan Avenue and Trojan Street that involved a large number of subjects. Officer Wilson suddenly collapsed as they were dispersing the crowd. Other officers immediately rendered aid. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away a short time later."

Officer Wilson served with the DPSCD-PD for over 20 years.

