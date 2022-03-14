Florida Man Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Dairy Case

By Zuri Anderson

March 14, 2022

Photo: Palm Beach County Jail

Several states have some strange and, at times, outdated laws. A Florida man allegedly ran afoul of a very specific law recently, according to Boca News Now.

On March 8 around 2 a.m., Boca Raton Police reportedly stopped 37-year-old Christopher Hartmanis in the area of Camino Gardens Boulevard and Cyprus Way because they noticed he didn't have a red reflector or light on the back of his bicycle. The responding officer spotted a "National Dairy" case on the back of his bike -- the kind of item a milkman may use to deliver dairy products to homes.

"The black case, generally used for dairy delivery was marked ‘National Dairy’ on one side, and also marked with ‘Warning, use by other than registered owner is punishable by law," the cop wrote in an arrest report.

On top of that, the cop claims he found methamphetamines inside a pouch tucked in the case. The suspect was allegedly holding a bottle containing the drugs.

Hartmanis was charged with methamphetamine possession and illegal possession of a dairy case. Reporters say he also got a written violation for riding his bike without a red light or reflector.

The 37-year-old man was booked into Palm Beach County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.