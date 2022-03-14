Florida Man Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Dairy Case

Several states have some strange and, at times, outdated laws. A Florida man allegedly ran afoul of a very specific law recently, according to Boca News Now.

On March 8 around 2 a.m., Boca Raton Police reportedly stopped 37-year-old Christopher Hartmanis in the area of Camino Gardens Boulevard and Cyprus Way because they noticed he didn't have a red reflector or light on the back of his bicycle. The responding officer spotted a "National Dairy" case on the back of his bike -- the kind of item a milkman may use to deliver dairy products to homes.

"The black case, generally used for dairy delivery was marked ‘National Dairy’ on one side, and also marked with ‘Warning, use by other than registered owner is punishable by law," the cop wrote in an arrest report.

On top of that, the cop claims he found methamphetamines inside a pouch tucked in the case. The suspect was allegedly holding a bottle containing the drugs.

Hartmanis was charged with methamphetamine possession and illegal possession of a dairy case. Reporters say he also got a written violation for riding his bike without a red light or reflector.

The 37-year-old man was booked into Palm Beach County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.