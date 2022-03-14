Iconic Wrestler Scott Hall Dead At 63

Iconic two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has died at the age of 65.

WWE confirmed Hall's passing in a tribute to the two-time Hall of Famer on its verified Twitter account.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans," the company posted.

Hall's best friend and longtime former tag-team partner Kevin Nash confirmed Hall's family planned to discontinue life support once they were all "in place" in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday (March 13). Hall was initially placed on life support after experiencing multiple heart attacks following hip replacement surgery last week.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash shared with a photo of himself and Hall. "My heart is broken and I'm so very f*****g sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

(Warning: cursing is included in the caption below)