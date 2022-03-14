Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping New Photos
By Yashira C.
March 14, 2022
Jennifer Lopez shared stunning new photos on Instagram today (March 14.)
The photos, seemingly from a Dolce & Gabbana photoshoot, feature David Gandy alongside Jlo. The first photo sees Jlo in all Dolce & Gabbana jewelry, from her earrings to her necklace - with extravagant black lingerie and sunglasses to match. Also included in the photos is more of a "business" look, with Jlo donning a black blazer and what looks to be prescription eyeglasses.
See all of the photos below.
The award-winning actress released the music video for "Marry Me" with Maluma a few days ago, with Ben Affleck making a cameo. The song is part of the soundtrack of the film with the same name, a romantic comedy currently streaming on Peacock. Jlo plays Kat Valdez, a pop superstar who decides to marry a stranger on the spot after she learns of her fiance's cheating.
Jlo will be performing at this year's IHeartRadio Music Awards and receiving the Icon Award. Hosted by LL Cool J, performers will also include Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, and more. The show will air on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET. It will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.