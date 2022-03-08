2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: LL Cool J, Jason Aldean & More To Perform

Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and more. Jennifer Lopez will also be presented with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, an accolade that celebrates her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. See the full list of nominees HERE.

And as in previous years, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will also celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album. Social voting is going on now, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.