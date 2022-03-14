North Carolina Man Plans Big Trip To Celebrate Major Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

March 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina is already planning a celebratory trip with his daughter after scoring a big lottery prize.

Steven Coleman, of Fayetteville, stopped by the Circle V Mart on South McPherson Church to check his weekly lottery tickets when his Powerball ticket gave him a message to head to lottery headquarters, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"My daughter and I were heading out of the store and thought, 'wait a minute,'" he said, adding that he double checked the ticket when he got home to confirm it was a winner.

According to lottery officials, Coleman's ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 during Wednesday's (March 9) drawing. Because he got the Power Play ticket, and a 2X multiplier was drawn, his prize doubled to $100,000.

"This is a blessing," he said. "I started to hold on to the ticket for a few months before claiming it."

Coleman ultimately claimed his ticket at lottery headquarters on Monday (March 14), bringing home a grand total of $71,017 after state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? He told lottery officials that he plans to take his daughter to Disney World later this year.

"She's very excited to go," said Coleman. "We'll probably go this summer."

