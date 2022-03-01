'This Is Life Changing': North Carolina Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina recently learned that sometimes the second time's the charm after winning a "life changing" lottery prize.

Shortly after the new year, Daniel Jenkins, of Lincolnton, won big in the Millionaire Maker second-chance drawing. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, the 44-year-old construction worker beat out more than 1.4 million entries to win the top prize of $1 million in the January 5 drawing.

Despite knowing he scored the $1 million prize, he is still having a hard time comprehending the massive win.

"I still don't believe it's really true," said Jenkins. "For me, this is life changing."

Jenkins claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (February 28). In order to receive his winnings, he had to choose whether he wanted to get the prize as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or to accept it as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. After some deliberation, he decided on the latter, bringing home a whopping $426,060 after state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Jenkins told lottery officials he hopes to build a new house and buy a brand new car.

"It really is a blessing," he said.