Pete Davidson's Blue Origin Flight Launch Date Revealed

The launch date for Pete Davidson's Blue Origin space flight has been set.

Davidson, 28, will liftoff on March 23 as part of the fourth human flight and 20th overall for the New Shepard program, Blue Origin announced on Monday (March 14) via the TODAY Show.

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who completed a similar mission in July, has previously made space voyages with celebrity passengers including legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, who became the oldest person to reach space last October and Pro Football Hall of Famer/media personality Michael Strahan, who participated in a flight in December.

The craft allows passengers to travel to the edge of space at an altitude just over 65 miles for about four minutes.

Davidson's co-passengers on the six-person Blue Origin crew were also revealed and include Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global; explorer and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies and former manager of the Flight Integration Office for NASA's space shuttle program.

The Blue Origin flight is scheduled for liftoff at 8:30 a.m. on March 23 at the company's Launch One Site in West Texas and will be livestreamed on its official website.

Bezos and his brother, Mark, were among the passengers on Blue Origin's initial flight last July.