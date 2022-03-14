Rihanna Shares The Songs She Is Most Proud Of In New Video: Watch

By Yashira C.

March 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna revealed the songs she's most proud of in her music career in a Tik Tok posted today (March 14.)

The video was posted to Tik Tok by popular makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira. It starts off with her asking Rihanna, "The people want to know when the new album is, but I have a better question: what song are you most proud of that you've come out with?." Before she finishes her question, Rihanna laughs at the mention of a new album.

You can be certain that Rihanna's favorite song of hers isn't "Unfaithful." When Mikayla tells her that's her favorite song, she shockingly says "Most proud of?" and laughs. But finally, the singer lands on her favorites: "Needed Me" and "Diamond." "I love 'Needed Me' and I also love a good 'Diamond,' she says as she shows off the diamonds on her fingers.

Watch the video below.

Before meeting Rihanna, Mikayla shared another Tik Tok fangirling over her prospective meeting with the Fenty Beauty Founder. In the same video, Rihanna is then seen in her glamorous silver look, which is no surprise as she has been sharing maternity looks nonstop since announcing her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky back in January. The singer was asked questions about Fenty Beauty.

Watch the video below.

