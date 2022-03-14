This Is The Best Sandwich In Connecticut

A North Stonington restaurant is being credited as having the best sandwich in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best sandwich in every state, which included the The Holy Grail at Press On Sandwich Crafters as the top choice for Connecticut.

"'This place is just all-around amazing…..the family who owns it is just as sweet as can be….and the food never disappoints.' This same reviewer recommends ordering the Holy Grail sandwich, which is a rye bread sandwich that comprises pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickled egg, coleslaw, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing," Eat This, Not That's Cheyenne Buckingham wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best sandwich in every state: