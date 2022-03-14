This Is The Best Sandwich In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited as having the best sandwich in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best sandwich in every state, which included The Falafel and Shawarma at Shawarma Palace as the top choice for the Bay State.

"At Shawarma Palace, don't expect to get a traditional sandwich," Eat This, Not That's Cheyenne Buckingham wrote. "These sandwiches are not enclosed by your traditional two slices of bread, but rather by pita bread. Choose from a selection of pita bread sandwiches, including chicken or beef shawarma, falafel, or even a combination of the two! We heard that the falafel and beef shawarma options are both excellent choices at this place."

