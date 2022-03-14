This Is The Best Sandwich In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best sandwich in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best sandwich in every state, which included The Cuban at Christie's Deli in Philadelphia as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Dubbed a 'hole-in-the-wall,' Christie's Deli in Philadelphia serves up a ton, including wraps, paninis, and hoagies," Eat This, Not That's Cheyenne Buckingham wrote. "We read that the Cuban, the Caprese chicken salad, and the Italian hoagie are all stellar sandwich picks at this deli!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best sandwich in every state: