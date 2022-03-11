This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Pennsylvania.

LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Café La Maude as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"For a casual, no-frills breakfast that's easy on the wallet too, look no further than Café La Maude in Northern Liberties," Love Food wrote. "Often tipped as the best brunch in Philly, the all-day breakfast menu offers pain perdu (a type of French toast), shakshukas and French omelettes alongside more traditional options likes eggs Benedict and plates of fried eggs with hash browns, and sausage patties."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: