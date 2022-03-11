This Is The Best Brunch Spot In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best brunch spot in Pennsylvania.
LoveFood.com compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best brunch spot in every state, which included Café La Maude as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"For a casual, no-frills breakfast that's easy on the wallet too, look no further than Café La Maude in Northern Liberties," Love Food wrote. "Often tipped as the best brunch in Philly, the all-day breakfast menu offers pain perdu (a type of French toast), shakshukas and French omelettes alongside more traditional options likes eggs Benedict and plates of fried eggs with hash browns, and sausage patties."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Five Bar (Birmingham; multiple locations)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Prep & Pastry (Tucson and Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- The Root Cafe (Little Rock)
- California- Sqirl (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- Snooze (Denver; multiple locations)
- Connecticut- Harborview (Bridgeport)
- Delaware- Angelo's Luncheonette (Wilmington)
- Florida- Honey Uninhibited (Miami)
- Georgia- Home grown GA (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Leonard's Bakery (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Goldy's Breakfast Bistro (Boise)
- Illinois- Tre Kronor (Chicago)
- Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- St. Kilda (Des Moines)
- Kansas- WheatFields Bakery (Lawrence)
- Kentucky- Gralehaus (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Commander's Palace (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddleford)
- Maryland- Woodberry Kitchen (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Maison Villatte (Falmouth)
- Michigan- Dime Store (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Hell's Kitchen (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Bad Breakfast (Oxford)
- Missouri- Rooster (St. Louis)
- Montana- Echo Lake Cafe (Bigfork)
- Nebraska- Saddle Creek Breakfast Club (Omaha)
- Nevada- AmeriBrunch Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor (Sugar Hill)
- New Jersey- Tops Diner (East Newark)
- New Mexico- Frontier (Albuquerque)
- New York- Buvette (New York City)
- North Carolina- Sunny Point Café (Asheville)
- North Dakota- BernBaum's (Fargo)
- Ohio- Fox in the Snow (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Neighborhood Jam (Various locations)
- Oregon- Screen Door (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Café La Maude (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Nick's on Broadway (Providence)
- South Carolina- Millers All Day (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Tally's Silver Spoon (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Biscuit Love (Nashville)
- Texas- Maple Leaf Diner (Dallas)
- Utah- Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Sugar and Spice (Mendon)
- Virginia- The Little Grill Collective (Harrisonburg)
- Washington- Camber Flagship Cafe (Bellingham)
- West Virginia- Omelet Shoppe (Beckley; various locations)
- Wisconsin- Brunch (Milwaukee and Brookfield)
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson and Wilson)