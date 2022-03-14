This Is The Best Sandwich In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited as having the best sandwich in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best sandwich in every state, which included the The Croby at Croby's Urban Viddles as the top choice for Virginia.

"When you head to Croby's Urban Viddles—which is known for southern comfort food that's made from scratch—be sure to check out their signature sandwich, The Croby," Eat This, Not That's Cheyenne Buckingham wrote. "This sandwich is stacked with pulled pork and chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, and coleslaw. There's even a sandwich called Hot Mess Muffins that swaps the traditional bun out for cornbread."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best sandwich in every state: