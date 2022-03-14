This Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ In Indiana

As you dust off your grills to get ready for summer, grab a BBQ platter at a restaurant instead!

But which restaurant?! Lucky for you, Love Food has compiled a list of the best barbecue joints in every state. Here's what they said about it:

You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, these joints are a cut above the rest.

In Indiana, you can find the best BBQ at Hank’s Smoked Briskets in Indianapolis. Here's what the food site had to say about the restaurant:

Hank Fields opened Texas-style barbecue Hank’s Smoked Briskets in 2004 after missing the taste of home and still travels back to his native state to buy mesquite wood. The briskets, corned beef, mac ‘n’ cheese, house sauce and caramel apple pie are so good, the takeaway is always busy. Regulars say it’s the best barbecue they’ve ever had.

Hank's Smoked Briskets is located at 3736 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St STE A in Indianapolis.

