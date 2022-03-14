This Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ In Utah

As you dust off your grills to get ready for summer, grab a BBQ platter at a restaurant instead!

But which restaurant?! Lucky for you, Love Food has compiled a list of the best barbecue joints in every state. Here's what they said about it:

You don’t have to look far to find great barbecue in the US. From a Kentucky mutton restaurant to a North Carolina whole hog barbecue, these joints are a cut above the rest.

In Utah, you can find the best BBQ at Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ in Millcreek. Here's what the food site had to say about the restaurant:

Homely Charlotte-Rose’s Carolina BBQ is one of the few decent spots for barbecue in this state. You can get a great pulled pork sandwich on a butter-grilled bun with slaw, Redneck Brisket Tacos (slow-smoked brisket, Cheddar, red rice, slaw and sauce on corn or flour tortillas) and juicy baby back ribs with out-of-this-world cornbread. Plus, there are at least seven different sauces to choose from.

Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ is located at 792 E 3300 S in Millcreek.

To see the full list of the best BBQ joints, click here.