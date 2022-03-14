This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In Utah

BLT? Italian? Ham and cheese? Grilled cheese? You can't go wrong with any of these delicious sandwich options!

But if you're looking for the best sandwich in your state, look no further! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

Yelp provided us with the top five ranked sandwich shops in each state, and for some states, we went with another selection other than the top one. We did this at our editorial discretion, as the number one restaurant didn't appear to be known for their sandwiches as much as other menu items. We also looked at reviews to find the sandwiches people raved about the most, and hand-picked what we felt was one of the top sandwiches to order at each place.

In Utah, the best sandwich is The Barbacoa at Buds in Salt Lake City. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about this sandwich joint:

The staff at Buds creates an array of delicious sandwiches and for a good price too—every sandwich costs no more than $7.00. The real kicker? This sandwich shop is completely vegetarian and vegan-friendly. Try the barbacoa sandwich made from grilled jackfruit and black beans.

Buds is located at 509 E 300 S in Salt Lake City.

To see the full list of the best sandwiches by state, click here.