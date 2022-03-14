Tory Lanez Faces New Copyright Allegations

Tory Lanez's Alone At Prom album may have gotten good reviews from his fans, but there are a couple of experienced artists who've voiced their issues with the '80s-inspired project.

According to a report Rolling Stone published Monday, March 14, the estate of the late singer George Michael and his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley have accused Lanez of using their song "Careless Whisper" without permission for his track "Enchanted Waterfall." In a statement, the George Michael estate and Ridgeley, who co-wrote the 1984 song with Michael, said that they had previously denied Lanez's request to sample the song for his album. But Lanez allegedly did it anyways.

“It was brought to our attention that the song ‘Enchanted Waterfall’ by the artist Tory Lanez incorporated an unauthorized sample of ‘Careless Whisper’ written by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley,” the statement read. “Requested permission for this use had been declined in June 2021 so we took immediate action on behalf of the writers, in collaboration with our publishers Warner Chappell Music, to prevent further exploitation as we will not tolerate any unauthorized use of any songs within the catalogs of George Michael and/or Andrew Ridgeley.”