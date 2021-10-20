Madonna Says She's Nearly Done With Writing Her Biopic

A Madonna biopic will be on the way shortly, as the pop icon took to Instagram to share a few pages from the script. The images see Madonna laying down by the fireplace and enjoying quality time with her kids as she goes through the script, with two pages able to be seen.

The images of the script show that Madonna's biopic will explore some of her time as the drummer in a band called Breakfast Club back in 1979, and her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. While casting for the biopic has yet to be under way, Madonna shared earlier on that she would like to see herself portrayed by Florence Pugh (famous for her roles in Little Women and Midsommar), while fans would like to see Julia Garner (famous for her portrayal of Ruth in the Netflix series Ozark) due to her similarities to how Madonna looked earlier in her career.