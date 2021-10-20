Madonna Says She's Nearly Done With Writing Her Biopic
By Ariel King
October 20, 2021
A Madonna biopic will be on the way shortly, as the pop icon took to Instagram to share a few pages from the script. The images see Madonna laying down by the fireplace and enjoying quality time with her kids as she goes through the script, with two pages able to be seen.
The images of the script show that Madonna's biopic will explore some of her time as the drummer in a band called Breakfast Club back in 1979, and her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. While casting for the biopic has yet to be under way, Madonna shared earlier on that she would like to see herself portrayed by Florence Pugh (famous for her roles in Little Women and Midsommar), while fans would like to see Julia Garner (famous for her portrayal of Ruth in the Netflix series Ozark) due to her similarities to how Madonna looked earlier in her career.
While she's been busy working on her biopic and trying to figure out who will be the perfect actress to portray her, Madonna has also shared her Madame X concept film. The concert documentary goes through Madonna's 75-date tour in support of her 2019 studio album, Madame X, and explores the icon's secret agent persona. While speaking about the album during our iHeartRadio Album Release Party in 2019, Madonna said that the project had been inspired by a year she spent in Portugal. "I saw and heard music that I never heard before," she said. "I was truly, truly inspired and I had no intention of going to Lisbon to make a record."