Vikings GM Reveals Why Team Gave Kirk Cousins An Extension

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday (March 13) amid conflicting reports regarding the quarterback's future.

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell publicly stated that the team was planning to build around Cousins as he entered his final contract year, while conflicting reports continued to claim that Minnesota was shopping the quarterback.

New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement regarding the deal in a news release on the Vikings' official website.

“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” Adofo-Mensah said. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”

Cousins had one year remaining on his previous contract, which would have brought $45 million against the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season.

Cousins had previously worked with O'Connell when the now-head coach was a quarterbacks coach for the now-Washington Commanders in 2017, one year prior to signing with the Vikings.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team," Cousins said via Vikings.com. "As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans."