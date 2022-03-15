'It's My Lucky Day': North Carolina Man Celebrates $250,000 Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a big lottery win thanks to a last-minute purchase.

Dennis Moore, of Ayden, was feeling a bit parched recently so he stopped by the Falling Creek Store in Kinston to pick up some lemonade. While there, the 36-year-old machine operator and father of two decided to also purchase a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket and try his luck at the lottery, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

Fortunately for Moore, this choice proved to be a winner as he saw the ticket earned him a $250,000 prize. He couldn't believe it at first, thinking his eyes were playing tricks on him.

"I had to turn the light on in my truck to make sure I was seeing it right," he told lottery officials. "I was so happy my hands started shaking."

Moore claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (March 11), bringing home a total of $146,402 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to buy a new house.

"It's my lucky day," said Moore. "I still feel like I'm dreaming right now."

