North Carolina Man 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' After Winning $1 Million

By Sarah Tate

February 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes all it takes is just one shot to win a big lottery prize. That's what happened to one North Carolina man recently when he scored a huge $1 million win.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Paul Bray Jr., of Reidsville, rarely plays the lottery. However, he decided to try his luck last week by purchasing a $10 Big Cash Payout ticket from the S&L Country Market on U.S. 158. When he saw the $1 million prize, he told lottery officials that he "almost had a heart attack."

"I thought it was $1,000 at first," said Bray. "But I just kept seeing zeroes."

Bray claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (February 14), where he had to make a choice regarding how to receive his life-changing prize. He could either accept the prize money as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or he could receive a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, taking home a grand total of $424,063 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Bray told lottery officials that he hopes to build a new house for he and his wife to enjoy.

"I'm just a country boy and I've never won anything like this," he said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices