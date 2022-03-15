Patriots Make Decision Regarding James White's Future: Report

By Jason Hall

March 15, 2022

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

The New England Patriots will reportedly re-sign veteran running back James White to a new deal, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates.

White, 30, experienced a season-ending hip injury in his third game of the 2021 NFL season, his eighth with New England since being selected at No. 130 overall in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

White is a member of three of New England's Super Bowl teams (XLIX, LI, LIII) and the franchise's 2010s All-Decade Team as a standout "passing back," excelling as a receiving option out of the backfield and in pass protection against blitzing linebackers.

The former Wisconsin standout recorded 38 yards and a touchdown on 38 rushing attempts, as well as 12 receptions for 94 yards prior to his season-ending injury in 2021.

White was also a key contributor during New England's historic comeback victory in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons, recording 14 receptions and scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

The 30-year-old is also an ambassador to the franchise as a soft-spoken multi-year captain who has earned widespread admiration throughout the NFL.

In 2020, players league wide rallied around White after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident that also left his mother, Lisa, injured.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.