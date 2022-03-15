Patriots Make Decision Regarding James White's Future: Report

The New England Patriots will reportedly re-sign veteran running back James White to a new deal, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates.

White, 30, experienced a season-ending hip injury in his third game of the 2021 NFL season, his eighth with New England since being selected at No. 130 overall in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

White is a member of three of New England's Super Bowl teams (XLIX, LI, LIII) and the franchise's 2010s All-Decade Team as a standout "passing back," excelling as a receiving option out of the backfield and in pass protection against blitzing linebackers.

The former Wisconsin standout recorded 38 yards and a touchdown on 38 rushing attempts, as well as 12 receptions for 94 yards prior to his season-ending injury in 2021.

White was also a key contributor during New England's historic comeback victory in Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons, recording 14 receptions and scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

The 30-year-old is also an ambassador to the franchise as a soft-spoken multi-year captain who has earned widespread admiration throughout the NFL.

In 2020, players league wide rallied around White after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident that also left his mother, Lisa, injured.