People Caught Illegally Feeding, Petting Some Moose In Colorado

Wildlife officials in Colorado are reminding the public not to feed or pet animals after they learned a couple of moose got food from locals.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had to remove a female cow moose and her yearling from the front of a Grand Lakes restaurant recently, a Twitter post reads. Officers claim some people were getting "dangerously close" to the creatures and even feeding them.

“Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife,” CPW said.