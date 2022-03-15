A loud explosion woke Rob Bonner up around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The backyard of his Arizona home was caught on fire, but he wouldn't have known if it weren't for their 10-month-old puppy who kept barking after Bonner went back to sleep after finding nothing wrong inside the house. After going outside, Bonner instantly smelled smoke in his backyard.

Someone on a nearby road tossed a firecracker that ended up in the Bonners' backyard in North Phoenix, according to 12 News. "What they thought was a prank or funny joke is something that could leave scars," Bonner told 12 News.

Bonner said the trampoline in the backyard was engulfed in flames. When he put out the fire burning feet away from his family's home, he still had lingering emotions.

"I would say it was more anger, to be honest, like why would someone do this?" he said.

The trampoline was a gift for his daughter's eighth birthday. Bonner said he's grateful his puppy was so adamant about the fire burning outside. He also hopes to find those responsible for the fire in his backyard.