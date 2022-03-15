Rihanna Could Be 'Psycho' As A Mom: 'You Talk About My Kids, It's Over'

By Kelly Fisher

March 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and the powerhouse pop artist has a prediction of what she’ll be like as a mom. The “We Found Love” singer recently told ELLE.com, about protecting her child: “…I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it. …You talk about my kids, it's over.”

She also dished that her “pregnancy glow” goes hand in hand with her Fenty Beauty products: “There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, 'oh, do I have to get dressed?' Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. …And with beauty, there's so much that you can do.” See her full interview here.

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed the pregnancy after months of speculation that a baby was on the way. The soon-to-be parents stepped out in New York City when they began to debut the bump. Rihanna and Rocky have been awaiting the birth of their child, and family and friends — including Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty — “jumped for joy” at the exciting news. See some of Rihanna’s most stunning maternity looks here.

