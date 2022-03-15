Tiny Denver Home Made From Old Train Caboose On Sale

Some very unique homes have gone on the market, from full-blown castles to homes offering very neat perks and amenities. Such is the case for one tiny Colorado home.

What makes this Commerce City home unique is that it's actually made from a refurbished 1935 train caboose car, according to a Tiny House Listing.

"A perfect tiny home situation to beautify any property or business," the listing reads. "Ready to be taken anywhere by rail-trucking company."

The 300-square-foot space comes with one loft and one bathroom. The listing also boats about a nice interior remodel and a "very solid structurally and new roof," but it isn't shy about the fact that you're probably going to need some renovations to make it worth your while -- $10,000 worth of work to be exact.