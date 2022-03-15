Where You Can Find The Best Pizza In Florida

Pizza has a special place in the hearts of Americans. So much so that 1 in 8 people eat pizza on a typical day, according to Much Needed.

They're the perfect thing for parties or if you don't feel like cooking one night. Not only that but pizza became even more popular and convenient when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a couple years ago.

"Pizza turned out to be the one thing that nearly everyone wanted and could afford," Food & Wine Magazine says. "Pizza pop-ups, powered by famous chefs and first-time dabblers alike, are suddenly everywhere... Pizza... has this unique way of rekindling the lifespark. And we couldn't get enough of it."

Food & Wine also tracked down the best pizza joints in each state. Here's the best place to get a slice in Florida:

Mister O1!