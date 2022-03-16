Can You Guess Oklahoma's Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie?

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season! The iconic cookie flavors are well-loved, getting people all over the country excited when it’s time to buy them once again.

Influenster compiled a list of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavor in every state. According to the study, the must-have Girl Scout Cookie in Oklahoma is...

Thin Mints®

Thin Mints® reign were actually the favorite in most of the country, with its fellow cookie flavors Caramel deLites® and Samoas® tying for second place.

Here are every state's favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors: