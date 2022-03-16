Cardi B Is A My Chemical Romance Stan And Fans Are Here For It

By Katrina Nattress

March 16, 2022

Cardi B shook Twitter to its core yesterday (March 15) when she revealed she's a My Chemical Romance stan.

"They don’t make music like this anymore," the hip-hop star lamented, sharing a clip of MCR's iconic "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" music video.

Unsurprisingly, this threw Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

"cardi it's time to colaborate [sic] with some emo dudes and save the nation" one fan declared.

"Omg Cardi entering her rock era" wrote another.

"The collaboration I never knew I needed: My Chemical Romance feat. Cardi B," tweeted another.

Others took the opportunity to let Cardi know their favorite MCR songs, suggest more bands she should check out, and promote their own bands. MCR guitarist Frank Iero got in on the action too. He quote-tweeted the rapper with some black heart and hands up emojis.

With the rock and hip-hop worlds continuing to mesh into one (see: Machine Gun Kelly, WILLOW), it wouldn't be the most outlandish thing to see a Cardi B and MCR collab. At the very least, we'd love to see her rocking out during one of the band's upcoming reunion shows.

For now, check out Cardi's original tweet and some of the best reactions below.

