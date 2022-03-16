Colorado's Most Unique Airbnb Is Close To Denver

By Zuri Anderson

March 16, 2022

young woman reading book near window and looking mountain view at countryside homestay in the morning sunrise. SoloTravel, journey, trip and relaxing concept
Photo: Getty Images

Airbnbs are part of the vacation experience. A comfortable one can enrich your trip with amenities, proximity to certain destinations, and other perks. Some hosts can take it a step beyond with their unique Airbnbs across the country.

That's why Trips to Discover released their list of the most unique Airbnbs in every state. These fascinating accommodations include castles, treehouses, houseboats, igloos, and much more.

Whether you're a tourist or need a domestic staycation, the most interesting Airbnb in Colorado is...

The Historic Trolley Car in Wheat Ridge!

Here's what K.C. Dermody had to say about this Airbnb:

"Enjoy a unique, budget-friendly and cozy stay for two in the Denver Streetcar Trolley Guest House. It includes the original design features, a gas fireplace, and a private outdoor patio that overlooks a seasonal creek, set on a property with farm animals. Cool, funky, and, goats! What more can you ask for? And, you’ll be within easy reach of downtown Denver too."

The listing also displays an amazing 4.97 out of five stars, as well. Marissa was a guest at the Historic Trolley Car in February and described her experience:

"Unique homey stay! This was our favorite Airbnb to date. The hosts are generous and friendly, the place has everything you need and is very cute and comfortable. We loved playing with the dogs, feeding the goats, and even zip lining in the backyard. Would definitely recommend staying here if you get the chance!"

Click here to check out Trips to Discover's full list of amazing Airbnbs.

