Flea Says Red Hot Chili Peppers' New Album 'Is The Best Of Us'
By Katrina Nattress
March 17, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to release their 12th studio album Unlimited Love in just a couple weeks, and Flea took to Instagram to share how proud he is of this project.
"Our new double album Unlimited Love, coming out on April 1st," he wrote alongside a new photo of the band. "We dug as deep as we are able, this is the best of us. I’m so proud of my band mates they stepped the f*k up, I’m in awe of them."
Unlimited Love is slated for an April 1 and features the singles "Black Summer" and "Poster Child." See Flea's Instagram post below.
Unlimited Love will be RHCP's first new music after reuniting with John Frusciante following a decade-long hiatus.
During a recent interview, the guitarist revealed the occult played a big role in his initial departure from the band.
"I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured," he recalled. "As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life."
"The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess," Frusciante admitted.
RHCP plan to embark on an extensive world tour later this year. Check out a full list of dates here.