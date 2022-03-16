Flea Says Red Hot Chili Peppers' New Album 'Is The Best Of Us'

Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to release their 12th studio album Unlimited Love in just a couple weeks, and Flea took to Instagram to share how proud he is of this project.

"Our new double album Unlimited Love, coming out on April 1st," he wrote alongside a new photo of the band. "We dug as deep as we are able, this is the best of us. I’m so proud of my band mates they stepped the f*k up, I’m in awe of them."

Unlimited Love is slated for an April 1 and features the singles "Black Summer" and "Poster Child." See Flea's Instagram post below.