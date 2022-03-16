Flea Says Red Hot Chili Peppers' New Album 'Is The Best Of Us'

By Katrina Nattress

March 17, 2022

Photo: Warner Bros. Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers are gearing up to release their 12th studio album Unlimited Love in just a couple weeks, and Flea took to Instagram to share how proud he is of this project.

"Our new double album Unlimited Love, coming out on April 1st," he wrote alongside a new photo of the band. "We dug as deep as we are able, this is the best of us. I’m so proud of my band mates they stepped the f*k up, I’m in awe of them."

Unlimited Love is slated for an April 1 and features the singles "Black Summer" and "Poster Child." See Flea's Instagram post below.

Unlimited Love will be RHCP's first new music after reuniting with John Frusciante following a decade-long hiatus.

During a recent interview, the guitarist revealed the occult played a big role in his initial departure from the band.

"I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured," he recalled. "As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life."

"The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess," Frusciante admitted.

RHCP plan to embark on an extensive world tour later this year. Check out a full list of dates here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers
