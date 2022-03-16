Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, TMZ reports.

In the last week, Kanye has gone after Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Pete's writing partner Dave Sirius, and Trevor Noah on Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta told TMZ that Kanye's recent posts violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. As a result, his account has been suspended for 24 hours, meaning that he won't be able to post, comment, or send DM's, among other things on the app. Additional steps will be taken if further violations happen, according to the spokesperson. Currently, Kanye's account still has some of the attacks on Pete posted - but the posts against Trevor Noah have since been deleted, as well as most of the viral posts he made about Kim and Pete.

Comedian D.L. Hughley is also among the people that Kanye has lashed out against on social media. However, Hughley responded to Kanye's threats on Twitter today (March 16.) "#Ye is at it again huh??," Hughley tweeted. "Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl." Kanye's threats to Hughley that are now deleted read “DL Hughley is a pawn. Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”