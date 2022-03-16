D.L. Hughley Fires Back At Kanye West Following Ye's Viral Threat
By Tony M. Centeno
March 16, 2022
Kanye West's feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson is starting to have a ripple effect throughout Hollywood. After the rapper made some degrading social media posts about several celebrities, one of them, comedian D.L. Hughley is firing back.
In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, March 16, Hughley took the gloves off and delivered several blows to Ye's ego. In his initial first tweet, Hughley alleged that Ye is mad about the size of "Pete's Peter." Then he accuses Ye of making Kardashian go back to dating white men before sounding off with more commentary about their drama.
"#Ye is at it again huh??," hughley tweeted. "Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl"
Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022
Hughley's retaliation comes not long after Ye made several posts about the actor and comedian in a new pair of Instagram posts. After firing shots at Davidson and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Ye included images of Hughley from a few years ago and insulted his outfit. The rapper also talked down on his comedy material and claimed he used to defend Hughley.
The posts came a couple of days after Ye apparently threatened the comedian. In the now-deleted post, the Chicago native called Hughley a "pawn" and asserted that he could afford to hurt him.
“DL Hughley is a pawn," Ye wrote in his caption. "Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”
While it doesn't seem like the rapper is slowing down any time soon, Kardashian is reportedly sick of Ye's antics on Instagram. A source close to her recently said that Kim is furious about Ye's tirade against Davidson and want it to end.