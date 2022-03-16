D.L. Hughley Fires Back At Kanye West Following Ye's Viral Threat

Hughley's retaliation comes not long after Ye made several posts about the actor and comedian in a new pair of Instagram posts. After firing shots at Davidson and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Ye included images of Hughley from a few years ago and insulted his outfit. The rapper also talked down on his comedy material and claimed he used to defend Hughley.

The posts came a couple of days after Ye apparently threatened the comedian. In the now-deleted post, the Chicago native called Hughley a "pawn" and asserted that he could afford to hurt him.

“DL Hughley is a pawn," Ye wrote in his caption. "Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

While it doesn't seem like the rapper is slowing down any time soon, Kardashian is reportedly sick of Ye's antics on Instagram. A source close to her recently said that Kim is furious about Ye's tirade against Davidson and want it to end.