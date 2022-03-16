D.L. Hughley Fires Back At Kanye West Following Ye's Viral Threat

By Tony M. Centeno

March 16, 2022

D.L. Hughley and Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West's feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson is starting to have a ripple effect throughout Hollywood. After the rapper made some degrading social media posts about several celebrities, one of them, comedian D.L. Hughley is firing back.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, March 16, Hughley took the gloves off and delivered several blows to Ye's ego. In his initial first tweet, Hughley alleged that Ye is mad about the size of "Pete's Peter." Then he accuses Ye of making Kardashian go back to dating white men before sounding off with more commentary about their drama.

"#Ye is at it again huh??," hughley tweeted. "Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl"

Hughley's retaliation comes not long after Ye made several posts about the actor and comedian in a new pair of Instagram posts. After firing shots at Davidson and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Ye included images of Hughley from a few years ago and insulted his outfit. The rapper also talked down on his comedy material and claimed he used to defend Hughley.

The posts came a couple of days after Ye apparently threatened the comedian. In the now-deleted post, the Chicago native called Hughley a "pawn" and asserted that he could afford to hurt him.

“DL Hughley is a pawn," Ye wrote in his caption. "Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

While it doesn't seem like the rapper is slowing down any time soon, Kardashian is reportedly sick of Ye's antics on Instagram. A source close to her recently said that Kim is furious about Ye's tirade against Davidson and want it to end.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.