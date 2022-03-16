Q-Tip, Rapsody & More Will Appear On Phife Dawg's Final Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 16, 2022
A Tribe Called Quest's own Phife Dawg passed away nearly six years ago. Ahead of the anniversary of the late rapper's death, the album cover and tracklist for his long-awaited posthumous album have been revealed.
On Tuesday, March 15, the estate for Phife Dawg, born Malik Izaak Taylor, unleashed the official artwork for his final album Forever. Along with the album cover, the official tracklist for the project was also revealed. The cover features a memorable image of Phife as he stands in front of a map of his neighborhood in Saint Albans, New York. The street that was named after him is also prominent in the artwork. The caption provides more details about the album's release date.
"This has been a long time coming,” the estate wrote. “Finally, on March 22, 2022 we release Phife ‘Forever’, the album to the world. For now, enjoy the cover art work and the track listing/credits. Longer caption on album drop date. #rootswemadeit”
The Forever album features fresh verses from heavyweight MC's like Q-Tip, Rapsody, Busta Rhymes, Redman, De La Soul, Dwele, Little Brother and more. The album also contains production from 9th Wonder, Khrysis and others. The first single to come from the project, "Nutshell Part 2," was released last year along with a music video.
Taylor was a founding member of A Tribe Called Quest. Since its inception in 1985, Phife contributed to all six of ATCQ's album including the final album We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, which dropped a few months after his death in 2016. He also released his debut solo album Ventilation: Da LP in 2000.
Taylor passed away in 2016 after losing his battle with type-1 diabetes. The Five-Foot Assassin had been dealing with the disease for years and even mentioned being a diabetic on wax. Phife was survived by his wife, Deisha, his son and daughter.