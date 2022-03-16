Q-Tip, Rapsody & More Will Appear On Phife Dawg's Final Album

A Tribe Called Quest's own Phife Dawg passed away nearly six years ago. Ahead of the anniversary of the late rapper's death, the album cover and tracklist for his long-awaited posthumous album have been revealed.

On Tuesday, March 15, the estate for Phife Dawg, born Malik Izaak Taylor, unleashed the official artwork for his final album Forever. Along with the album cover, the official tracklist for the project was also revealed. The cover features a memorable image of Phife as he stands in front of a map of his neighborhood in Saint Albans, New York. The street that was named after him is also prominent in the artwork. The caption provides more details about the album's release date.

"This has been a long time coming,” the estate wrote. “Finally, on March 22, 2022 we release Phife ‘Forever’, the album to the world. For now, enjoy the cover art work and the track listing/credits. Longer caption on album drop date. #rootswemadeit”