'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Celebrates '3:16 Day' In Most Fitting Way

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is celebrating '3:16 Day' as you'd expect.

The legendary wrestler launched a new lager beer on March 16 alongside his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California to honor his popular 'Austin 3:16' moniker.

"Oh Hell Yeah!!! Broken Skull American Lager is available on Austin 3:16 day. 3-16-22. Check out brokenskullbeer.com for availability near you," Austin shared on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday (March 15).

Austin initially launched his 'Broken Skull IPA' in 2015 after famously holding post-match beer bashes during his legendary wrestling career.

Austin, 57, is scheduled to appear at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in his home state of Texas next month.