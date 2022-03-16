'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Celebrates '3:16 Day' In Most Fitting Way
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2022
WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is celebrating '3:16 Day' as you'd expect.
The legendary wrestler launched a new lager beer on March 16 alongside his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California to honor his popular 'Austin 3:16' moniker.
"Oh Hell Yeah!!! Broken Skull American Lager is available on Austin 3:16 day. 3-16-22. Check out brokenskullbeer.com for availability near you," Austin shared on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday (March 15).
Austin initially launched his 'Broken Skull IPA' in 2015 after famously holding post-match beer bashes during his legendary wrestling career.
Austin, 57, is scheduled to appear at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in his home state of Texas next month.
The six-time WWE Champion responded to Kevin Owens' challenge issued during the March 7 episode of RAW following weeks of Owens disrespecting the legendary wrestler's native state.
Austin's last match came against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.
“19 years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring. After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up," Austin said via CagesideSeats.com. “Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy mouth of yours taking about the state of Texas — the great state of Texas! — you got my attention.
“Why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One: You are one dumb son of a b***h. And two: You are fixin’ to get your a** kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin.
“Whether you want to call this ‘The KO Show’, a match, a fight, a brawl — whatever. I’m gonna guarantee you this: In Dallas, Texas, where I started my career, at WrestleMania, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can of whoop a** on you, Kevin Owens.
“And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so.”
OH HELL YEAH!@SteveAustinBSR has accepted @FightOwensFight's #WrestleMania 38 invitation! pic.twitter.com/7x5t41nDBg— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
Owens has baited Austin with insults directed at the state of Texas for weeks, but never directly addressed him during the March 7 episode of RAW.
"I am calling you out...'Stone Cold' Steve Austin," Owens said before throwing down a microphone, not specifying, however, whether the challenge was for a match.
Several wrestling media websites reported that Austin was contacted by WWE to work an angle with Owens, despite having been forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck and multiple knee injuries.
The 'Texas Rattlesnake' has, however, made several appearances for WWE over the years, giving numerous individuals the 'Stone Cold Stunner' during segments, which included an appearance at WrestleMania 32, the last time the event was held in Texas.