Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Praises WWE Superstar As Future World Champion

WWE superstar Montez Ford recently credited Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a "huge inspiration" and apparently the admiration is mutual.

Johnson, one of pro wrestling's all-time biggest stars, shared a clip of Ford's praise in a lengthy Instagram post acknowledging "how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words."

"We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond," Johnson wrote. "Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense and wild culture that’s not for everybody.

"When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business. And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business.

"It seeps deep in your DNA. Fans can always sense who's passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who's not.

"This man is passionate. We share that DNA."

Johnson also included a video of Ford hitting his 'From the Heavens' frog splash in the post, acknowledging that Ford flies "like the Superfly, a nod to his late uncle 'Superfly' Jimmy Snuka.

"And when you become world champion one day, I'll be right there rooting ya on," Johnson wrote, tagging Ford and his wife, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the post.